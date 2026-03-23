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Antiques Roadshow

250 Years of Americana

Season 30 Episode 22

tk

Aired: 06/28/26
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John Bailey Dwarf Clock, ca. 1800
Appraisal: John Bailey Dwarf Clock, ca. 1800
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:38
Watch 2:59
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Toshiko Takaezu Moon Pot, ca. 1970
Appraisal: Toshiko Takaezu Moon Pot, ca. 1970
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:59
Watch 3:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1645 "Magni Ducatus Lithuaniae" Atlas Map
Appraisal: 1645 "Magni Ducatus Lithuaniae" Atlas Map
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:12
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jules Jürgensen Pocket Watch with Gold Chain, ca. 1885
Appraisal: Jules Jürgensen Pocket Watch with Gold Chain, ca. 1885
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:39
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1973 Charles Schulz-signed Drawing & Book
Appraisal: 1973 Charles Schulz-signed Drawing & Book
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:39
Watch 3:14
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chinese Imperial Silk Panel, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Chinese Imperial Silk Panel, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:14
Watch 2:23
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Bohemian Garnet Suite in Original Box, ca.1880
Appraisal: Bohemian Garnet Suite in Original Box, ca.1880
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:23
Watch 3:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1864 Lincoln & Johnson Campaign Flag
Appraisal: 1864 Lincoln & Johnson Campaign Flag
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:11
Watch 2:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: WWII Painted A-2 Flight Jacket
Appraisal: WWII Painted A-2 Flight Jacket
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:41
Watch 2:22
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Tlingit Child's Blanket, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Tlingit Child's Blanket, ca. 1960
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:22
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Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 2
See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!
Episode: S30 E11
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms , Hour 1
ROADSHOW visits charming Charlevoix, MI in search of hidden treasures and their stories.
Episode: S30 E10 | 52:24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Treasures abound in Midcoast Maine during ROADSHOW’s first-time stop in Boothbay!
Episode: S30 E9 | 52:26
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2
Surprising treasures are in bloom during ROADSHOW’s fruitful journey in Boothbay, Maine.
Episode: S30 E8 | 52:24
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1
See a bounty of Boothbay booty from ROADSHOW’s first-ever visit to the state of Maine.
Episode: S30 E7 | 52:24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3
Travel with ROADSHOW to historic Savannah and learn about intriguing Georgia discoveries.
Episode: S30 E6 | 52:26
Watch 54:05
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2
All aboard as ROADSHOW travels to Savannah, GA in search of America’s hidden treasures.
Episode: S30 E5 | 54:05
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1
Catch ROADSHOW’s stunning season-topping treasure in this first hour from Savannah, GA!
Episode: S30 E4 | 52:24
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 3
See a bounty of Utah treasures from ROADSHOW’s visit to Red Butte Garden & Arboretum!
Episode: S30 E3 | 52:27
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 2
Watch all-new stunning treasures discovered during ROADSHOW’s visit to Salt Lake City, UT!
Episode: S30 E2 | 52:24