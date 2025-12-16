100 WVIA Way
Artist of the Week

Corbin Kirk

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 1m 00s

Corbin Kirk of East Lycoming School District is WVIA's Artist of the Week for the week of December 21st

Aired: 12/20/25
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Abby Butler
Abby Butler is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E9 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Kurrah Bohner
Kurrah Bohner is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E5 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Lorelei Ancherani
Lorelei Ancherani is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2024 E32 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Sarah Wolfe
Sarah Wolfe is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2024 E5 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Benjamin Werle
Benjamin Werle is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E36 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Gabriel McNear
Gabriel McNear is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E29 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Sloan Wooten
Sloan Wooten is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E28 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E23 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Julia Possanza
Julia Possanza is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E24 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Barra Alobid
Barra Alobid is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E13 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Rhianna Kupetz
Rhianna Kupetz is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E58 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Grace Young
Grace Young is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E57 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Amelia Doudna
Amelia Doudna is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E56 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Soleris Rosado Santiago
Soleris Rosado Santiago is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E54 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Serena Frye
Serena Frye is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E55 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Desiree Grosvenor
Desiree Grosvenor is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E52 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Elaine Tirado-Fernandez
Elaine Tirado-Fernandez is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E53 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Mandie Martin
Mandie Martin is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E50 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Abygail Stevens
Abygail Stevens is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E51 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Thomas Nally
Thomas Nally is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2025 E49 | 1:00