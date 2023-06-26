100 WVIA Way
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond

In Living Memory

Season 2022 Episode 2 | 10m 18s

After the closure of their mother’s nail salon at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a queer filmmaker works with their mother to recover and articulate the legacy of the salon for their refugee family.

Aired: 05/09/22
A co-production of the Asian American Documentary Network, WORLD Channel, and the Center for Asian American Media.
