Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond

On All Fronts

Season 2022 Episode 1 | 10m 26s

In 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes experienced an exponential rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the murder of George Floyd sparked a racial reckoning over police violence. A biracial Black-Indonesian family in Minneapolis open up about how they moved through the chaos; each member reveals personal experiences never shared before, and navigate through the difficult issues that have haunted them.

Aired: 05/02/22
A co-production of the Asian American Documentary Network, WORLD Channel, and the Center for Asian American Media.
Extras
Watch 9:16
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
Recording for Dodie
A daughter captures the experience of being distanced from her father during the pandemic.
Episode: S2022 E7 | 9:16
Watch 10:01
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
The Lookout
A refugee experiences freedom after being behind bars. But is threatened with deportation.
Episode: S2022 E6 | 10:01
Watch 10:02
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
Malditas
Two Filipinx cousins grapple with what remains of their dreams, after losing one father.
Episode: S2022 E5 | 10:02
Watch 9:51
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
My Chinatown, With Aloha
A fourth generation Chinese American explores her family’s ties to Honolulu's Chinatown.
Episode: S2022 E4 | 9:51
Watch 13:36
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
Crossroads
After the FedEx shooting, the Sikh community grieves while navigating the investigation.
Episode: S2022 E3 | 13:36
Watch 10:18
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
In Living Memory
After the family's nail salon closes, a filmmaker and mother articulate their legacy.
Episode: S2022 E2 | 10:18
Watch 0:30
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond | Preview
A preview for the the series Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 3:53
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond | Trailer
An extended preview for the the series Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond.
Preview: 3:53
