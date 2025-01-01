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Becoming Katharine Graham

Trailer

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 30s

Becoming Katharine Graham tells the story of a painfully shy woman's accidental rise to power and how it changed history. After a family tragedy, Kay evolved from a "doormat wife" into a legendary newspaper publisher. Nixon's nemesis during Watergate, she fought for truth, broke down barriers in a sexist world, and won a Pulitzer Prize, inspiring generations with her courage and resilience.

Extras
Watch 1:31:03
Becoming Katharine Graham
Becoming Katharine Graham
A painfully shy woman's accidental rise to power and how it changed history.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:31:03
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:31:03
Becoming Katharine Graham
Becoming Katharine Graham
A painfully shy woman's accidental rise to power and how it changed history.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:31:03