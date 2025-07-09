100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOW IS A CRITICAL TIME TO ACT. The Senate is voting to eliminate Public Media funding.
PBS Books

Explore the America250 Reading List: A Journey Through Stories that Shaped a Nation This Independence Day, PBS Books

Season 2025 Episode 34 | 23m 38s

This Independence Day, PBS Books is proud to present the America250 Reading List—a curated literary journey that celebrates the path to American freedom and commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. As our nation prepares to mark 250 years of independence, we invite readers of all ages to reflect on the people, events, and ideals that forged the United States.

Aired: 07/08/25
Extras
Watch 33:37
PBS Books
Gary Graff: 501 Essential Albums of the ‘80s
Author Gary Graff joins host Fred Nahhat to discuss his book, 501 Essential Albums of the '80s
Episode: S2025 E31 | 33:37
Watch 32:55
PBS Books
Author Talk | Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout discusses Tell Me Everything
Episode: S2025 E25 | 32:55
Watch 10:12
PBS Books
The Wright Conversations: Kwame Alexander
Kwame Alexander comes to The Wright to discuss his newest book
Episode: S2025 E24 | 10:12
Watch 4:49
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney Genera Michelle Henry
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E8 | 4:49
Watch 10:09
PBS Books
AGA Sizzle - Exploring AI with the Attorneys General
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Clip: S2025 E11 | 10:09
Watch 5:15
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General Liz Murrill
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E3 | 5:15
Watch 25:57
PBS Books
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
Episode: S2024 E39 | 25:57
Watch 51:53
PBS Books
Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
PBS Books Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
Special: 51:53
Watch 53:09
PBS Books
Readers Club | Leonardo Da Vinci
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Special: 53:09
Watch 1:18:49
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Leonardo Da Vinci
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Clip: S2024 E35 | 1:18:49
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books Season 2025
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 52:32
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 206: Our Favorite Cozy Murder Mysteries
PBS Books Readers Club hosts a special event sharing Our Favorite Cozy Murder Mysteries
Episode: S2025 E33 | 52:32
Watch 39:36
PBS Books
PBS Books Filmmaker Talk: Behind the Scenes of Caregiving
Join us for a special PBS Books Filmmaker Talk featuring Director and Senior Producer Chris Durrance
Episode: S2025 E32 | 39:36
Watch 39:28
PBS Books
Summer Reads | LOC Youth Ambassador | Mac Barnett
Join PBS Books for a joyful, laugh-out-loud, and insightful conversation with Mac Barnett
Episode: S2025 E28 | 39:28
Watch 39:28
PBS Books
Summer Reads | LOC Youth Ambassador | Mac Barnett
Join PBS Books for a joyful and insightful conversation with Mac Barnett
Episode: S2025 E30 | 39:28
Watch 33:37
PBS Books
Gary Graff: 501 Essential Albums of the ‘80s
Author Gary Graff joins host Fred Nahhat to discuss his book, 501 Essential Albums of the '80s
Episode: S2025 E31 | 33:37
Watch 34:41
PBS Books
Wisdom Keepers - Filmmaker Talk
Join PBS Books National Director Heather-Marie Montilla in conversation with Wisdom Keepers
Episode: S2025 E29 | 34:41
Watch 57:37
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 205: We All Live Here | Jojo Moyes
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international & New York Times best-selling author Jojo Moyes
Episode: S2025 E27 | 57:37
Watch 32:55
PBS Books
Author Talk | Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout discusses Tell Me Everything
Episode: S2025 E25 | 32:55
Watch 42:21
PBS Books
Marygrove Conservancy Contemporary American Authors Lecture Series: Percival Everett
Marygrove Conservancy Contemporary American Authors Lecture Series featuring Percival Everett
Episode: S2025 E26 | 42:21
Watch 51:18
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 204: Miss Austen | Gill Hornby
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international best-selling author Gill Hornby to discuss her novel
Episode: S2025 E23 | 51:18