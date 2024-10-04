100 WVIA Way
PBS Books

Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors' Leadership Institute Part 6

Season 2024 Episode 23 | 27m 20s

Jim Ogsbury, Executive Director of the Western Governors’ Association (WGLI) sits down with Current WGLI Delegate, Isaiah Torres, New Mexico and former WGLI delegate, David C. Saavedra, to understand the reluctance of the next generations to devote their lives to public service, new ways people are choosing to consume information, and the hopes for change in the future.

Aired: 10/03/24
Watch 51:48
PBS Books
Readers Club | Julia Alvarez
Julia Alvarez joins the PBS Books Readers Club to discuss her novel "The Cemetery of Untold Stories"
Special: 51:48
Watch 1:51:35
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Julia Alvarez
Dive deeper into the Readers Club discussion with Julia Alvarez.
Clip: S2024 | 1:51:35
Watch 1:14:17
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Tana French
Dive deeper into the mind of Tana French with an extended interview on the PBS Books Readers Club.
Clip: S2024 | 1:14:17
Watch 28:28
PBS Books
"Music and Mind" by Renée Fleming
Renée Fleming discusses her book "Music and Mind" at the 2024 LOC National Book Festival.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 28:28
Watch 26:50
PBS Books
"Night Flyer" by Tiya Miles
Tiya Miles discusses her book "Night Flyer" at the 2024 Library of Congress national Book Festival.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:50
Watch 26:48
PBS Books
"Just for the Summer" by Abby Jimenez
Author Abby Jimenez her romatic novel "Just for the Summer".
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:48
Watch 30:45
PBS Books
"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride
James McBride discusses his latest book “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store”.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 30:45
Watch 45:36
PBS Books
Readers Club | Percival Everett
Eminent author Percival Everett shares his vision behind his remarkable novel "James".
Special: 45:36
Watch 53:47
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Percival Everett
Eminent author Percival Everett shares his vision behind his remarkable novel "James".
Clip: S2024 | 53:47
Watch 28:32
PBS Books
"Goodnight Thoughts" by Max Greenfield
Join PBS Books for the Library of Congress National Book Festival featuring author Max Greenfield.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 28:32
Watch 23:16
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 4 Former WY Gov. Mead & Former MT Gov. Bullock
Former Govs. Mead (R-WY) and Bullock (D-MT) discuss leading by example in bipartisanism.
Episode: S2024 E21 | 23:16
Watch 23:40
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 5 Former Nevada Governors Sandoval & Miller
Former Nevada Governors Sandoval (R) and Miller (D) talk on fostering the next generation of leaders
Episode: S2024 E22 | 23:40
Watch 21:23
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 2 Former Idaho Gov. Otter & Former Hawaii Gov. Ige
Former Govs. Otter (R-ID) and Ige (D-HI) discuss the next generation's involvement in public service
Episode: S2024 E19 | 21:23
Watch 6:52
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 3 Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert
Former Gov. Herbert (R-UT) discusses the next generation's to involvement in public service.
Episode: S2024 E20 | 6:52
Watch 2:06:43
PBS Books
Western Governors' Leadership Institute Delegate Forum
Diverse perspective on choosing a career in public service and lessons learned along the way.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 2:06:43
Watch 36:19
PBS Books
"the year of the buttered cat" by Susan & Lexi Haas
Authors Susan & Lexi Haas discuss their novel "the year of the buttered cat".
Episode: S2024 E12 | 36:19