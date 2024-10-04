Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors' Leadership Institute Part 6

Extras
Julia Alvarez joins the PBS Books Readers Club to discuss her novel "The Cemetery of Untold Stories"
Dive deeper into the Readers Club discussion with Julia Alvarez.
Dive deeper into the mind of Tana French with an extended interview on the PBS Books Readers Club.
Renée Fleming discusses her book "Music and Mind" at the 2024 LOC National Book Festival.
Tiya Miles discusses her book "Night Flyer" at the 2024 Library of Congress national Book Festival.
Author Abby Jimenez her romatic novel "Just for the Summer".
James McBride discusses his latest book “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store”.
Eminent author Percival Everett shares his vision behind his remarkable novel "James".
Join PBS Books for the Library of Congress National Book Festival featuring author Max Greenfield.
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 4 Former WY Gov. Mead & Former MT Gov. Bullock
Former Govs. Mead (R-WY) and Bullock (D-MT) discuss leading by example in bipartisanism.
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 5 Former Nevada Governors Sandoval & Miller
Former Nevada Governors Sandoval (R) and Miller (D) talk on fostering the next generation of leaders
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 2 Former Idaho Gov. Otter & Former Hawaii Gov. Ige
Former Govs. Otter (R-ID) and Ige (D-HI) discuss the next generation's involvement in public service
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 3 Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert
Former Gov. Herbert (R-UT) discusses the next generation's to involvement in public service.
Diverse perspective on choosing a career in public service and lessons learned along the way.
Authors Susan & Lexi Haas discuss their novel "the year of the buttered cat".