Readers Club | Ep. 206: Our Favorite Cozy Murder Mysteries

Author Gary Graff joins host Fred Nahhat to discuss his book, 501 Essential Albums of the '80s
From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout discusses Tell Me Everything
Kwame Alexander comes to The Wright to discuss his newest book
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
PBS Books Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Join us for a special PBS Books Filmmaker Talk featuring Director and Senior Producer Chris Durrance
Join PBS Books for a joyful, laugh-out-loud, and insightful conversation with Mac Barnett
Join PBS Books for a joyful and insightful conversation with Mac Barnett
Join PBS Books National Director Heather-Marie Montilla in conversation with Wisdom Keepers
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international & New York Times best-selling author Jojo Moyes
Marygrove Conservancy Contemporary American Authors Lecture Series featuring Percival Everett
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international best-selling author Gill Hornby to discuss her novel
Enlightening conversation exploring the transformative power of public llibraries in America