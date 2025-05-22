100 WVIA Way
PBS Books

Summer Reads | LOC Youth Ambassador | Mac Barnett

Season 2025 Episode 28 | 39m 28s

Join PBS Books for a joyful, laugh-out-loud, and insightful conversation with Mac Barnett, the 2025–2026 National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, as we celebrate the power of storytelling to spark curiosity, build empathy, and nurture lifelong readers.

Aired: 06/10/25
Extras
Watch 32:55
PBS Books
Author Talk | Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout discusses Tell Me Everything
Episode: S2025 E25 | 32:55
Watch 10:12
PBS Books
The Wright Conversations: Kwame Alexander
Kwame Alexander comes to The Wright to discuss his newest book
Episode: S2025 E24 | 10:12
Watch 4:49
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney Genera Michelle Henry
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E8 | 4:49
Watch 10:09
PBS Books
AGA Sizzle - Exploring AI with the Attorneys General
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Clip: S2025 E11 | 10:09
Watch 25:57
PBS Books
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
Episode: S2024 E39 | 25:57
Watch 51:53
PBS Books
Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
PBS Books Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
Special: 51:53
Watch 53:09
PBS Books
Readers Club | Leonardo Da Vinci
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Special: 53:09
Watch 1:18:49
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Leonardo Da Vinci
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Clip: S2024 E35 | 1:18:49
Watch 1:22:30
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Robert Thorogood
Robert Thorogood discusses The Marlow Murder Club on PBS Books.
Clip: S2024 E34 | 1:22:30
Watch 58:33
PBS Books
Readers Club | Robert Thorogood
Robert Thorogood discusses The Marlow Murder Club on PBS Books.
Special: 58:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books Season 2025
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 57:37
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 205: We All Live Here | Jojo Moyes
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international & New York Times best-selling author Jojo Moyes
Episode: S2025 E27 | 57:37
Watch 32:55
PBS Books
Author Talk | Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout discusses Tell Me Everything
Episode: S2025 E25 | 32:55
Watch 42:21
PBS Books
Marygrove Conservancy Contemporary American Authors Lecture Series: Percival Everett
Marygrove Conservancy Contemporary American Authors Lecture Series featuring Percival Everett
Episode: S2025 E26 | 42:21
Watch 51:18
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 204: Miss Austen | Gill Hornby
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international best-selling author Gill Hornby to discuss her novel
Episode: S2025 E23 | 51:18
Watch 31:27
PBS Books
Indie Lens: A Conversation on Free for All: The Public Library
Enlightening conversation exploring the transformative power of public llibraries in America
Episode: S2025 E22 | 31:27
Watch 10:12
PBS Books
The Wright Conversations: Kwame Alexander
Kwame Alexander comes to The Wright to discuss his newest book
Episode: S2025 E24 | 10:12
Watch 22:34
PBS Books
National Library Week | A Conversation with ALA President Cindy Hohl Short
PBS Books hosts a special celebration of National Library Week with ALA President. Cindy Hohl
Episode: S2025 E21 | 22:34
Watch 53:29
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 203: The Women by Kristin Hannah
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international best-selling author, Kristin Hannah to discuss novel.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 53:29
Watch 41:23
PBS Books
PBS Books Author Talk: A Conversation with Juhea Kim & the Ballerina Book Club
Join PBS Books for a captivating Author Talk featuring Juhea Kim, acclaimed author of City of Night
Episode: S2025 E20 | 41:23
Watch 55:29
PBS Books
PBS Books Readers Club | Ep. 202: Good Dirt & Black Cake | Charmaine Wilkerson
PBS Books Readers Club is delighted to welcome critically acclaimed author Charmaine Wilkerson
Episode: S2025 E18 | 55:29