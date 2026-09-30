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Bucks County, USA

The Outbreak

Season 1 Episode 101 | 53m 30s

COVID fury ignites a school board war in Bucks County over what can and can't be taught in schools. Best friends Evi and Vanessa are caught in the middle--their own parents are political rivals. As the fight over the schools grows more bitter and personal, the stage is set for a gripping clash over power, identity, and who gets to shape the next generation.

Aired: 09/08/26 | Expires: 09/17/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 58:06
Bucks County, USA
The Petri Dish
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
Episode: S1 E102 | 58:06
Latest Episodes
Watch 58:06
Bucks County, USA
The Petri Dish
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
Episode: S1 E102 | 58:06