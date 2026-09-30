The Outbreak

Extras
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
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Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
COVID fury ignites a school board war in Bucks County over what can and can't be taught in schools. Best friends Evi and Vanessa are caught in the middle--their own parents are political rivals. As the fight over the schools grows more bitter and personal, the stage is set for a gripping clash over power, identity, and who gets to shape the next generation.