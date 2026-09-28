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Evi and Vanessa, two 14-year-olds living in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are best friends despite their opposing political beliefs. As nationwide disputes explode into vitriol and division in their hometown, the girls and others in the community work to navigate their differences and find a new path forward for their community.

Watch 58:06
Bucks County, USA
The Petri Dish
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
Episode: S1 E102 | 58:06
Watch 53:30
Bucks County, USA
The Outbreak
COVID rage sparks a school board war, testing two best friends from rival political families.
Episode: S1 E101 | 53:30
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 58:06
Bucks County, USA
The Petri Dish
Curriculum wars turn ugly, but two teachers on opposite sides dare to find common ground.
Episode: S1 E102 | 58:06
Watch 53:30
Bucks County, USA
The Outbreak
COVID rage sparks a school board war, testing two best friends from rival political families.
Episode: S1 E101 | 53:30
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