Insect Apocalypse?

Extras
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland, to find Tapinoma Sessile.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
Evolutionary Biologist Ummat Somjee describes his research on Flag-footed bugs in Panamá.
Latest Episodes
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.