100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bugs That Rule the World

Insect Apocalypse?

Season 1 Episode 1

Scientists and enthusiasts investigate the global insect "apocalypse," revealing the crucial roles bugs play on our planet and the bleak picture future without them.

Aired: 05/06/25
Extras
Watch 10:07
Bugs That Rule the World
Searching for Praying Mantises in the Brazilian Amazon
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Clip: S1 E3 | 10:07
Watch 4:58
Bugs That Rule the World
The Epic Migration of Monarch Butterflies
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:58
Watch 7:55
Bugs That Rule the World
The Evolutionary Race Between Moths and Bats
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:55
Watch 9:44
Bugs That Rule the World
Sylvana Ross Researches Tapinoma Sessile, the Odorous House Ant
Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland, to find Tapinoma Sessile.
Clip: S1 E1 | 9:44
Watch 0:30
Bugs That Rule the World
Series Preview
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 6:19
Bugs That Rule the World
Ummat Somjee Researches Flag-Footed Bugs in Panamá
Evolutionary Biologist Ummat Somjee describes his research on Flag-footed bugs in Panamá.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:19
Latest Episodes
Bugs That Rule the World
Eat or Be Eaten
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Episode: S1 E3
Bugs That Rule the World
The Lifegivers
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.
Episode: S1 E2