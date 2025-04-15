The Lifegivers

Extras
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
Evolutionary Biologist Ummat Somjee describes his research on Flag-footed bugs in Panamá.
Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland, to find Tapinoma Sessile.
Latest Episodes
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”