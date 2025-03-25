Bugs That Rule the World

Latest Episodes
Beetles are the world’s most abundant animals, called “the most important species on the planet.”
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”
Extras
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Evolutionary Biologist Ummat Somjee describes his research on Flag-footed bugs in Panamá.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland, to find Tapinoma Sessile.