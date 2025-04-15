Beetlemania

Extras
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland, to find Tapinoma Sessile.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
Evolutionary Biologist Ummat Somjee describes his research on Flag-footed bugs in Panamá.
Latest Episodes
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”