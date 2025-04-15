Eat or Be Eaten

Extras
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland, to find Tapinoma Sessile.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
Evolutionary Biologist Ummat Somjee describes his research on Flag-footed bugs in Panamá.
Latest Episodes
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”