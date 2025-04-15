100 WVIA Way
Bugs That Rule the World

Eat or Be Eaten

Season 1 Episode 3

Explore the cutthroat world of insects and adaptations for survival. From praying mantis martial arts to dragonflies and aerial hunting, scientists investigate how nature has equipped insects with smarts, agility and a wild array of weapons.

Aired: 05/20/25
Extras
Watch 10:07
Bugs That Rule the World
Searching for Praying Mantises in the Brazilian Amazon
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Clip: S1 E3 | 10:07
Watch 7:55
Bugs That Rule the World
The Evolutionary Race Between Moths and Bats
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:55
Watch 4:58
Bugs That Rule the World
The Epic Migration of Monarch Butterflies
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:58
Watch 9:44
Bugs That Rule the World
Sylvana Ross Researches Tapinoma Sessile, the Odorous House Ant
Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland, to find Tapinoma Sessile.
Clip: S1 E1 | 9:44
Watch 0:30
Bugs That Rule the World
Series Preview
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 6:19
Bugs That Rule the World
Ummat Somjee Researches Flag-Footed Bugs in Panamá
Evolutionary Biologist Ummat Somjee describes his research on Flag-footed bugs in Panamá.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:19
Latest Episodes
Bugs That Rule the World
The Lifegivers
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.
Episode: S1 E2
Bugs That Rule the World
Insect Apocalypse?
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”
Episode: S1 E1