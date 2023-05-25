Batteries Not Included/Checking the Boxes

Nick and Sally are disappointed when their toy's battery runs out of power. The Cat takes them to Lots-o-Lakes, but on the way, the Thinga-ma-jigger runs out of Go-Go-Go juice. / Sally and Nick have wrapped Father's Day gifts, but they get mixed up! Cat takes them to Zippy Zaroo's Cookie Factory - each cookie has a toy inside. But the shrunken Thingamajigger gets trapped inside one!