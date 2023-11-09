100 WVIA Way
The Cat in the Hat

Treehouse Handshake/The Big Pictures

Season 3 Episode 18 | 23m 25s

Sally invents a secret treehouse handshake, but Nick can't remember the sequence. The Cat takes them to Over-and-Overton, where they figure out how to get through a series of obstacles by recognizing patterns. / Nick and Sally don't understand why one toy car goes faster than another. Cat needs their help to move some big pictures and along the way, they find out about how air can push objects.

Aired: 10/06/18 | Expires: 12/08/23
Extras
Watch 3:33
The Cat in the Hat
Finding the Right Mix
Nick and Sally find the right combination of soil and water, to make the flower sing.
Clip: S3 E20 | 3:33
Watch 3:19
The Cat in the Hat
Keeping Track of What We've Tried
Sally and Nick take notes as they experiment!
Clip: S3 E20 | 3:19
Watch 1:01
The Cat in the Hat
Size and Weight Are Not The Same!
Sally discovers that two water toys weigh the same, even though they are different sizes.
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:01
Watch 3:19
The Cat in the Hat
Cómo llevar un registro de lo que hemos intentado
¡Sally y Nick toman notas mientras experimentan!
Clip: S3 E20 | 3:19
Watch 1:30
The Cat in the Hat
Una cosa o 2 acerca de la mezcla
¡Cuando se mezclan líquidos de colores, se crean nuevos colores!
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:30
Watch 1:19
The Cat in the Hat
Mantener las cosas en equilibrio
Sally y Nick averiguan cómo mantener una balanza en equilibrio.
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:19
Watch 1:30
The Cat in the Hat
A Thing or 2 About Mixing
Thing 1 and Thing 2 demonstrate that mixing colored liquid creates new colors!
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:30
Watch 3:33
The Cat in the Hat
Encontrar la mezcla correcta
La combinación correcta de suelo y agua hará que la flor cante.
Clip: S3 E20 | 3:33
Watch 1:01
The Cat in the Hat
¡El tamaño y el peso no son iguales!
Sally descubre que dos juguetes pesan lo mismo, a pesar de que tienen tamaños diferentes.
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:01
Watch 1:19
The Cat in the Hat
Keeping Things in Balance
Sally and Nick figure out how to keep a scale in balance.
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:19
The Cat in the Hat
Una mente para cambiar/Mentes curiosas
¿Puedes caminar sobre una nube? / ¿Un vaso alto y delgado contiene la mayor cantidad?
Episode: S3 E17
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
The Song Flower Solution/The Hard Weigh
Nick and Sally try to build a sandcastle. / Sally wants to make a balanced mobile.
Episode: S3 E20 | 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
Canción de la solución de la flor /El peso pesado
Nick y Sally tratan de construir un castillo de arena. / Sally quiere equilibrar un móvil.
Episode: S3 E20
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
Batteries Not Included/Checking the Boxes
Nick and Sally's toy runs out of battery power. /The kids mix up their Father's Day gifts.
Episode: S3 E19 | 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
El saludo de manos de la casa del árbol /El cuadro grande
Sally inventa un secreto saludo de manos. / ¿Por qué un coche se mueve más rápidamente?
Episode: S3 E18
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
Mind Changing Fun/Curious Minds
Can you walk on a cloud? / Does a tall thin glass hold the most juice?
Episode: S3 E17 | 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
De vuelta/Basta
Nick y Sally aprenden a usar la herramienta adecuada. / ¿Cuánto pueden hacer 3 palos?
Episode: S3 E16
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
Back on Track/Enough is Enough
Nick and Sally learn about using the right tool for the job. / How much can 3 sticks do?
Episode: S3 E16 | 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
El movimiento inteligente/Simplemente simple
Nick y Sally necesitan mover un gran tronco. /¿Por qué ya no vuela el avión nuevo de Nick?
Episode: S3 E15
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
The Smart Move/Simply Simple
Nick and Sally need to move a big log. / Why won't Nick's new plane fly anymore?
Episode: S3 E15 | 23:25