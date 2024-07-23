Amy Robbins and Michelle Hardwick

It’s a Norfolk adventure in a red 1978 MG with two actors and friends -- Michelle Hardwick and Amy Robbins. Along for the ride are mentors are Margie Cooper and Izzie Balmer. Michelle and Margie scoop up an Edwardian cheeky doggie doorstop and a nifty pair of Victorian copper boot warmers. Meanwhile, Amy and Izzie gather up a late 19th century handblown glass wine jug and a 1950s juke box.