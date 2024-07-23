100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Leila Morse and Rita Simons

Season 12 Episode 20 | 59m 13s

Actors Rita Simons and Laila Morse, of “Eastenders” fame, are in Devon, aided and abetted by antiques experts Catherine Southon and Angus Ashworth. And to get about, they’ll have a rather sizeable Mercedes 220 to squeeze down some narrow country lanes. At the shops, they find some pretty sparkly things and a range of gentleman’s accessories.

Aired: 08/11/24
Extras
Watch 58:47
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Linford Christie and Katharine Merry
Olympians Linford Christie and Katharine Merry buy antiques in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
Episode: S7 E20 | 58:47
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin
Actors Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin search Scotland for antique booty.
Episode: S7 E19 | 58:50
Watch 58:30
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan compete to find the most profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E18 | 58:30
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman
Actors Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman navigate their way around the Midlands.
Episode: S7 E17 | 58:57
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Tim Vine and Ricky Grover
Comedians Tim Vine and Ricky Grover gamble on a mahogany chair and pewter candle sticks.
Episode: S7 E16 | 58:57
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Amol Rajan and Grace Dent
Journalists Grace Dent and Amol Rajan search East Anglia for profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E15 | 59:04
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons
Actors Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons set off from Helmsley, North Yorkshire.
Episode: S7 E14 | 58:50
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Danny Crates and Liz Johnson
Paralympians Danny Crates and Liz Johnson compete for antiques gold in Cambridgeshire.
Episode: S7 E13 | 59:04
Watch 58:53
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
David Gower and Nick Hancock
Cricket legend David Gower and TV presenter Nick Hancock tour Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E12 | 58:53
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Brian Conley and Nick Owen
Funny-man Brian Conley and broadcaster Nick Owen take an antiquing trip together.
Episode: S7 E11 | 58:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 12
  • Season 11
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Watch 59:09
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Dean Sullivan and Tricia Penrose
Only one soap star can come up smelling of roses at today’s auction.
Episode: S12 E14 | 59:09
Watch 59:09
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood
Will Dick or Dom dominate this Road Trip through Hampshire?
Episode: S12 E13 | 59:09
Watch 59:00
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Sinitta and Samantha Fox
Only one pop icon can be number one at the final auction!
Episode: S12 E11 | 59:00
Watch 59:18
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Gemma Collins and Melvin Odoom
The only way to win this Road Trip is to discover Essex’s best antiques.
Episode: S12 E12 | 59:18
Watch 59:08
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Rt. Hon. Lord David Blunkett and Lesley Garrett CBE
The worlds of politics and opera collide in the antique shops of Yorkshire.
Episode: S12 E15 | 59:08
Watch 59:09
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Colson Smith and Christine McGuinness
Christine McGuinness vs Colson Smith -- whose items will triumph at auction?
Episode: S12 E19 | 59:09
Watch 59:13
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Tez Ilyas and Eshaan Akbar
Eshaan Akbar vs Tez Ilyas. Only one comedian will still be standing at the end.
Episode: S12 E16 | 59:13
Watch 59:15
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Amy Robbins and Michelle Hardwick
Actress pals Michelle Hardwick and Amy Robbins have an antiques battle in Norfolk!
Episode: S12 E17 | 59:15
Watch 59:02
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Tamzin Outhwaite and Julie Graham
Actors Julie Graham and Tamzin Outhwaite try to win at auction in Sussex.
Episode: S12 E18 | 59:02
Watch 59:12
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Paul Merton and Suki Webster
A comedy road trip where everyone makes it up as they go along.
Episode: S12 E1 | 59:12