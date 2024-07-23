In Lancashire, comedians Tez Ilyas and Eshaan Akbar test their antiques mettle with £400 to spend. Sharing their limited edition 1960’s Daimler Dart are experts Charles Hanson and Roo Irvine. The buying bonanza includes an Art Deco grandmother clock, an early wooden dough bowl, a monks’ bench, a colorful batch of apothecary bottles, a 1960s Hornby train set and Russian lacquered pill boxes.