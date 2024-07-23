Dean Sullivan and Tricia Penrose

We’re swapping country lanes for the city streets of Liverpool with two Scouse legends: “Heartbeat” star Tricia Penrose and “Brookside” legend Dean Sullivan. They are joined by experts Ishy Khan and Roo Irvine. They'll be scooting along in a 1970’s Volvo 1800 ES, and finds include everything from tricycles to tea sets and gents’ accessories to Ancient Roman glass.