Sinitta and Samantha Fox

80s pop icons Samantha Fox and Sinitta are rocking their way through Kent and Surrey in a 1987 Lotus Excel, along with experts Steven Moore and Tim Medhurst. With £400 each to spend, they need to find antiques in the shops they discover on the way. And they hit the high notes, with everything from Art Deco purses to rare Pearlware, from vintage railway lighting to Victorian shop signage.