Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Tamzin Outhwaite and Julie Graham

Season 12 Episode 18 | 59m 02s

Actors Julie Graham and Tamzin Outhwaite are reunited as they search for antiques in Sussex in a 1980s Citroen Dyane, accompanied by experts Natasha Raskin Sharp and David Harper. Our actors and their experts take a trip to Worthing to discover its connection to one of history’s most famous playwrights -- Oscar Wilde -- before heading to Norfolk for the final auction.

Aired: 08/11/24
Extras
Watch 58:47
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Linford Christie and Katharine Merry
Olympians Linford Christie and Katharine Merry buy antiques in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
Episode: S7 E20 | 58:47
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin
Actors Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin search Scotland for antique booty.
Episode: S7 E19 | 58:50
Watch 58:30
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan compete to find the most profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E18 | 58:30
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman
Actors Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman navigate their way around the Midlands.
Episode: S7 E17 | 58:57
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Tim Vine and Ricky Grover
Comedians Tim Vine and Ricky Grover gamble on a mahogany chair and pewter candle sticks.
Episode: S7 E16 | 58:57
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Amol Rajan and Grace Dent
Journalists Grace Dent and Amol Rajan search East Anglia for profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E15 | 59:04
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons
Actors Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons set off from Helmsley, North Yorkshire.
Episode: S7 E14 | 58:50
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Danny Crates and Liz Johnson
Paralympians Danny Crates and Liz Johnson compete for antiques gold in Cambridgeshire.
Episode: S7 E13 | 59:04
Watch 58:53
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
David Gower and Nick Hancock
Cricket legend David Gower and TV presenter Nick Hancock tour Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E12 | 58:53
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Brian Conley and Nick Owen
Funny-man Brian Conley and broadcaster Nick Owen take an antiquing trip together.
Episode: S7 E11 | 58:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 12
  • Season 11
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Watch 59:14
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Stephanie Beacham and Amanda Barrie
Two acting titans of Corrie and Dynasty go head-to-head in the antique shops of Somerset.
Episode: S12 E10 | 59:14
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Geeta Guru-Murthy
Sibling rivalry runs wild in this road trip.
Episode: S12 E2 | 59:04
Watch 59:12
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Paul Merton and Suki Webster
A comedy road trip where everyone makes it up as they go along.
Episode: S12 E1 | 59:12
Watch 59:13
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Diane Buswell and Owain Wyn Evans
Drummer vs dancer -- who will reign in this celeb special?
Episode: S12 E4 | 59:13
Watch 59:17
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
Two “Love Islanders” fall in love with Kentish antiques and a classic VW motorhome.
Episode: S12 E7 | 59:17
Watch 59:11
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Sara Davies v Amy Dowden
“Dragons’ Den” and “Strictly Come Dancing” stars visit the antique shops of the Northeast.
Episode: S12 E9 | 59:11
Watch 59:15
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Joanna Page and Wynne Evans
Joanna Page from “Gavin and Stacey” and opera singer Wynne Evans go antiques shopping.
Episode: S12 E8 | 59:15
Watch 59:11
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards
Two Loose Women bond over antiques -- and more -- in Hertfordshire.
Episode: S12 E5 | 59:11
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Bobby Friction and Sima Kotecha
It’s a hardened journalist vs a music lover in a hunt for antiques.
Episode: S12 E6 | 58:57
Watch 59:03
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Ian McIlhenney and Tara Lynne O’Neill
“Derry Girls” actors scour the antiques shops of Aberdeenshire.
Episode: S12 E3 | 59:03