Ian McIlhenney and Tara Lynne O’Neill

“Derry Girls” actors Tara Lynne O’Neill and Ian McElhinney pop to the shops of Aberdeenshire in their sporty 1970s MG BGT. They each have £400 and a local guide -- Paul Laidlaw and Natasha Raskin-Sharp. Our celebrities also contend with lizards, Lord Nelson and ladies with ludicrously big hands. As they’re in Scotland, the gang can’t resist shaking a leg at the Aboyne Highland Games.