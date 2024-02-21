Kornisha McGill Brown and Dr. Angela Marshall

Extras
Dr. Chavis sits down with Bill Bynum, CEO of Hope Credit Union.
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Dr. Chavis sits with civil rights icon, diplomat and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young
Dr. Chavis talks with professor and retired police captain Sonia Y. Wiggins Pruitt.
Dr. Chavis talks with civic leader and lawyer Nicole Elam.
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Dr. Chavis and Hip-Hop MC Monie Love discuss her career and Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.
Dr. Chavis talks with life stylist, author and advice columnist Harriet Cole.
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Berrisford Boothe and Klaire Scarborough on their book about artists during the pandemic.
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Karen Boykin-Towns, NAACP Board of Directors, discusses championing social justice issues.
Marcia Fudge, Secretary Housing and Urban Development, discusses home ownership.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Dr. Chavis talks to financial guru and billionaire Soohyung Kim about financial success.
The daughter of singer James Brown, shares insights about her famous father.
