Weeknight Soups

In this episode, we introduce some of our favorite soups. To start, Christopher Kimball makes Turkish Wedding Soup inspired by a trip to Turkey. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares Yucatecan Chicken and Lime Soup. To finish, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay assembles Filipino Chicken Soup with Coconut and Lemon Grass with a great balance of sweet, salty and bright flavors.