Clifford the Big Red Dog

The Spectacle Spectacular/The New Babysitter

Season 3 Episode 24 | 25m 04s

Anthony needs glasses. But after he gets his new eyewear, he's hesitant to wear them, until Emily Elizabeth and all of Birdwell Island show him glasses can be cool--and helpful for adventures, too! / Mr. and Mrs. Howard are going out and Emily Elizabeth and Clifford's regular babysitter is out of town. When a new sitter arrives, they worry she won't know the regular “Babysitter Night" routine.

Aired: 09/24/20 | Expires: 08/25/23
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Who Me, Jealous?/A Bunny in a Haystack
Cleo isn't happy with a new puppy. / Clifford searches for Emily Elizabeth's class bunny.
Episode: S1 E24 | 25:00
Watch 23:34
Clifford the Big Red Dog
The Big Red Tomato/Dogbot
Emily Elizabeth grew a HUGE tomato! / Emily Elizabeth and Clifford pretend to be robots.
Episode: S3 E12 | 23:34
Watch 23:34
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Making Lemonade Out of Lemons/The Watering Hole
The gang opens a lemonade stand. / Emily Elizabeth and Clifford play pretend.
Episode: S3 E9 | 23:34
Watch 0:58
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Down the Hill
Emily Elizabeth has never used a round sled before...she's a little nervous!
Clip: S2 E1 | 0:58
Watch 1:12
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Jetta's Big Mess
Jetta gets a little overwhelmed when she takes on a big project by herself.
Clip: S2 E1 | 1:12
Watch 1:43
Clifford the Big Red Dog
The Perfect Hole
Clifford, T-Bone and Cleo find the perfect spot for Clifford's bone.
Clip: S1 E8 | 1:43
Watch 2:39
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Clifford Helps Out
Clifford's new pal only has 3 legs, which means he must need lots of help. Right?
Clip: S1 E8 | 2:39
Watch 1:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Clifford the Big Red Dog Theme Song
Theme song
Clip: S1 | 1:00
Watch 1:58
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Never Take a Bath Again!
Cleo never wants to take a bath again.
Clip: S2 | 1:58
Watch 2:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Fishing Lessons
Clifford learns to fish.
Clip: 2:00
Watch 23:34
Clifford the Big Red Dog
The Halloween Costume Crisis/Clifford’s Howl-O-ween!
Clifford, Emily Elizabeth and all of Birdwell Island are so excited for Halloween!
Episode: S3 E35 | 23:34
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Doing The Right Thing/The Dog Who Cried Woof
Cleo plays a trick and gets in trouble./T-Bone decides what to do with a toy he found.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:00
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Clifford's Cookie Craving/Jetta's Friend
Clifford eats the cookie Mr. Bleakman made for the fair. / Jetta's pen pal visits.
Episode: S2 E17 | 25:00
Watch 25:04
Clifford the Big Red Dog
When You Wish Upon a Cake/Make Room For Sonia
Pablo wishes for a baby sister./Pablo feels left out when Sonia gets all of the attention.
Episode: S3 E37 | 25:04
Watch 23:27
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Try a Little YumYum!/Come Back, Happy Jack!
Clifford tries new Doggy Yum Yums./Jack has officially outgrown his favorite tennis shoes.
Episode: S3 E36 | 23:27
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Fishing Lessons/No Baths for Cleo
Emily Elizabeth wants Charley to teach her how to fish. / Cleo runs away to avoid a bath.
Episode: S2 E18 | 25:00
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
To Catch a Bird/The Best Party Ever
A seagull "birdnaps" Jetta's spelling medal!/Emily wants to have the "Best Birthday Ever."
Episode: S1 E10 | 25:00
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Who Me, Jealous?/A Bunny in a Haystack
Cleo isn't happy with a new puppy. / Clifford searches for Emily Elizabeth's class bunny.
Episode: S1 E24 | 25:00
Watch 23:27
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Doggy Air Rangers/My Hero, Hero
Aunt Violet brings an airplane-shaped kite to fly. / Pablo's dog Hero wants to be a hero!
Episode: S3 E34 | 23:27
Watch 23:27
Clifford the Big Red Dog
The Fortune Teller/The Goat Boat
The Birdwell Fun Fair has arrived!/Birdwell Farm is overgrown with weeds!
Episode: S3 E33 | 23:27