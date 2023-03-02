Judgment Dernier, Part 2

Extras
Camille is taken in the middle of the night. Chloe calls for reinforcements.
Niemans and Camille are hunting a serial killer, whose victims are in order of the zodiac.
Camille and Niemans go to meet a former colleague and find his corpse.
A doctor announces that there has a second case, kept secret to avoid panic.
The investigation leads the detectives into the strange world of Neopagan rites.
Camille and Niemans find a man and a woman, naked, sewn back-to-back and slaughtered.
While Camille is on vacation she meets Paul, whose wife has disappeared.
A horrific prison killing leads Niemans and Camille into a world of secrets and revenge.
Another body is found. What is the connection?
A woman is found dead in the steam room of a spa, looking 20 years younger.
Tragedy strikes when a school bus breaks down while crossing a railway line.
The two detectives escort a dangerous criminal to a rehabilitation center.
Camille’s ex-colleague needs her help when a body is found in a ruined castle.
Camille goes back to the cave to try and find the killer. Is a vigilante at work?
Another student is killed, found beside another shocking painting.
An art student is found dead, next to a picture painted with her blood.
Having found the escapees, Niemans looks for their accomplice.
