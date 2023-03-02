100 WVIA Way
The Crimson Rivers

Lune Noire, Part 1

Season 3 Episode 5 | 47m 03s

While Camille is on vacation she meets Paul, whose wife has disappeared under strange circumstances.

Aired: 03/31/23
Watch 43:56
The Crimson Rivers
The Scene, Part 2
Camille is taken in the middle of the night. Chloe calls for reinforcements.
Episode: S4 E8 | 43:56
Watch 46:03
The Crimson Rivers
Redemption, Part 2
A doctor announces that there has a second case, kept secret to avoid panic.
Episode: S3 E8 | 46:03
Watch 45:13
The Crimson Rivers
Redemption, Part 1
Camille and Niemans go to meet a former colleague and find his corpse.
Episode: S3 E7 | 45:13
Watch 44:14
The Crimson Rivers
Lune Noire, Part 2
Niemans and Camille are hunting a serial killer, whose victims are in order of the zodiac.
Episode: S3 E6 | 44:14
Watch 55:21
The Crimson Rivers
Judgment Dernier, Part 1
A horrific prison killing leads Niemans and Camille into a world of secrets and revenge.
Episode: S3 E3 | 55:21
Watch 45:56
The Crimson Rivers
XXY - Part 1
Camille and Niemans find a man and a woman, naked, sewn back-to-back and slaughtered.
Episode: S3 E1 | 45:56
Watch 49:28
The Crimson Rivers
Judgment Dernier, Part 2
Camille, sensing that Niemans is hiding something, reconnects with Kleinert.
Episode: S3 E4 | 49:28
Watch 45:44
The Crimson Rivers
XXY, Part 2
The investigation leads the detectives into the strange world of Neopagan rites.
Episode: S3 E2 | 45:44
Watch 49:45
The Crimson Rivers
The Innocents, Part 2
Another body is found. What is the connection?
Episode: S2 E8 | 49:45
Watch 50:34
The Crimson Rivers
The Glass Bloodline, Part 2
Camille suspects her son Leo is pretending to be the missing boy.
Episode: S2 E6 | 50:34
Watch 52:12
The Crimson Rivers
Kovenkore, Part 1
Tragedy strikes when a school bus breaks down while crossing a railway line.
Episode: S4 E1 | 52:12
Watch 54:55
The Crimson Rivers
The Last Wave, Part 1
The two detectives escort a dangerous criminal to a rehabilitation center.
Episode: S4 E5 | 54:55
Watch 46:23
The Crimson Rivers
The Scene, Part 1
Camille’s ex-colleague needs her help when a body is found in a ruined castle.
Episode: S4 E7 | 46:23
Watch 49:16
The Crimson Rivers
Kovenkore, Part 2
Camille goes back to the cave to try and find the killer. Is a vigilante at work?
Episode: S4 E2 | 49:16
Watch 51:16
The Crimson Rivers
Anima Obscura, Part 2
Another student is killed, found beside another shocking painting.
Episode: S4 E4 | 51:16
Watch 52:09
The Crimson Rivers
Anima Obscura, Part 1
An art student is found dead, next to a picture painted with her blood.
Episode: S4 E3 | 52:09
Watch 54:19
The Crimson Rivers
The Last Wave, Part 2
Having found the escapees, Niemans looks for their accomplice.
Episode: S4 E6 | 54:19
