Lune Noire, Part 1

Extras
Camille is taken in the middle of the night. Chloe calls for reinforcements.
A doctor announces that there has a second case, kept secret to avoid panic.
Camille and Niemans go to meet a former colleague and find his corpse.
Niemans and Camille are hunting a serial killer, whose victims are in order of the zodiac.
A horrific prison killing leads Niemans and Camille into a world of secrets and revenge.
Camille and Niemans find a man and a woman, naked, sewn back-to-back and slaughtered.
Camille, sensing that Niemans is hiding something, reconnects with Kleinert.
The investigation leads the detectives into the strange world of Neopagan rites.
Another body is found. What is the connection?
Camille suspects her son Leo is pretending to be the missing boy.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 4
-
The Crimson Rivers Season 3
-
The Crimson Rivers Season 2
Tragedy strikes when a school bus breaks down while crossing a railway line.
The two detectives escort a dangerous criminal to a rehabilitation center.
Camille’s ex-colleague needs her help when a body is found in a ruined castle.
Camille goes back to the cave to try and find the killer. Is a vigilante at work?
Another student is killed, found beside another shocking painting.
An art student is found dead, next to a picture painted with her blood.
Having found the escapees, Niemans looks for their accomplice.
