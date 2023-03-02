Redemption, Part 1

Extras
Camille is taken in the middle of the night. Chloe calls for reinforcements.
Niemans and Camille are hunting a serial killer, whose victims are in order of the zodiac.
A horrific prison killing leads Niemans and Camille into a world of secrets and revenge.
A doctor announces that there has a second case, kept secret to avoid panic.
Camille and Niemans find a man and a woman, naked, sewn back-to-back and slaughtered.
Camille, sensing that Niemans is hiding something, reconnects with Kleinert.
The investigation leads the detectives into the strange world of Neopagan rites.
While Camille is on vacation she meets Paul, whose wife has disappeared.
Niemans and Delaunay explore the dark side of the human soul.
Camille suspects her son Leo is pretending to be the missing boy.
Season 4
The Crimson Rivers Season 3
The Crimson Rivers Season 2
Tragedy strikes when a school bus breaks down while crossing a railway line.
Camille goes back to the cave to try and find the killer. Is a vigilante at work?
Another student is killed, found beside another shocking painting.
Having found the escapees, Niemans looks for their accomplice.
The two detectives escort a dangerous criminal to a rehabilitation center.
Camille’s ex-colleague needs her help when a body is found in a ruined castle.
An art student is found dead, next to a picture painted with her blood.
