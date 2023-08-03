Daniel's Babysitter/Daniel Goes to School

Extras
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Daniel stops to appreciate the red beads he has and uses them to make a space bracelet.
Daniel imagines he's riding a bead rollercoaster.
Daniel imagines that he and his friends are sailing on a big ship in the ocean.
It's unfair when Chrissie can't climb to the top of a play structure at the playground.
Miss Elaina gets a scratch on her hand and needs a bandage.
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.