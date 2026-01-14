100 WVIA Way
Breaking the Deadlock

Breaking the Deadlock: A Matter of Life and Death

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 54m 38s

What does “freedom” mean—and what is the role of government—when people face life-and-death choices? Moderator Aaron Tang and a panel of experts with divergent views take on a hypothetical scenario that raises questions about reproductive rights and the right to die. BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH, encourages dialogue, and the possibility of common ground. Watch the open.

Aired: 01/19/26 | Expires: 01/19/29
Extras
Watch 1:05
Breaking the Deadlock
A Matter of Life and Death: Episode Open
Watch the open for BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH.
Preview: S2026 | 1:05
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
A Matter of Life and Death: Preview
Watch the preview for BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 4:30
Breaking the Deadlock
When Pregnancy Turns Perilous: Inside the Toughest Pregnancy Decisions
A personal story ignites a vital debate: when pregnancy turns perilous, who gets to decide?
Clip: S2026 | 4:30
Watch 3:38
Breaking the Deadlock
The Ultimate Question: Who Counts — and Who Decides
Freedom debated: Is it lawless, God-given, or state-protected? Who counts—and who decides?
Clip: S2026 | 3:38
Watch 5:36
Breaking the Deadlock
Abortion Pills at Home: Privacy vs. Parental Rights
Parents find abortion pills in their teen’s room. Watch the clip to see the debate that ensues!
Clip: S2026 | 5:36
Watch 4:12
Breaking the Deadlock
Law vs. Life: The Abortion Debate Gets Personal
A rare pregnancy crisis sparks debate on law, life, and choice—plus one panelist’s real ordeal.
Clip: S2026 | 4:12
Watch 5:45
Breaking the Deadlock
Should You Help End a Life? A Father’s Final Request
A father wants control over his death. His sons must decide: help him, or stop him?
Clip: S2026 | 5:45
Watch 3:51
Breaking the Deadlock
Abortion Across State Lines: A Parent’s Dilemma
Would you break the law to help your teen’s pregnant friend get an abortion?
Clip: S2026 | 3:51
Watch 5:08
Breaking the Deadlock
Faith, Politics, and Media: A Classroom Showdown
When a classroom poster becomes a flashpoint—how should media handle the heat? Watch the clip.
Clip: S2025 E2 | 5:08
Watch 5:38
Breaking the Deadlock
Game-Changing Confession and a Parent’s Nightmare
On election eve, a mother learns her son staged a viral stunt—what happens next?
Clip: S2025 E2 | 5:38
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:05
Watch 55:42
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Breaking the Deadlock
an election story
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50