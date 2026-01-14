Breaking the Deadlock: A Matter of Life and Death

Extras
A personal story ignites a vital debate: when pregnancy turns perilous, who gets to decide?
Freedom debated: Is it lawless, God-given, or state-protected? Who counts—and who decides?
Parents find abortion pills in their teen’s room. Watch the clip to see the debate that ensues!
A rare pregnancy crisis sparks debate on law, life, and choice—plus one panelist’s real ordeal.
A father wants control over his death. His sons must decide: help him, or stop him?
Would you break the law to help your teen’s pregnant friend get an abortion?
When a classroom poster becomes a flashpoint—how should media handle the heat? Watch the clip.
On election eve, a mother learns her son staged a viral stunt—what happens next?
Latest Episodes
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
-
DEADLOCK: an election story
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.