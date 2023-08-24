Extras
Langer attacks Chylka, with tragic consequences. Then Chylka confronts Zelazny.
Chylka is forced to turn to the very last person she’d ever ask for help.
Kordian is in prison, and there’s a very strong case against him.
Chylka finds evidence that a man in jail for killing four children could not have done it.
The insurance company, with Langer’s support, doesn't want to pay the life insurance.
A potential terrorist is arrested and Chylka is tasked with defending a hopeless case.
Chylka's drinking is getting out of hand – she risks alienating those who care about her.
Chylka has gone too far. Kordian and Szczerbinkski struggle to help her.
Robert Horwat's wife and child have been brutally murdered. The police suspect him.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Defence Season 5
-
The Defence Season 4
-
The Defence Season 3
-
The Defence Season 2
-
The Defence Season 1
Chylka finds evidence that a man in jail for killing four children could not have done it.
Langer attacks Chylka, with tragic consequences. Then Chylka confronts Zelazny.
Kordian is in prison, and there’s a very strong case against him.
Chylka is forced to turn to the very last person she’d ever ask for help.
After undermining a judge in court, Kordian is arrested.
Chylka demands the judge be removed when she finds evidence of him at a right-wing rally.
After his acquittal, Fahad looks to fulfil his plans as his ex-lawyers switch sides.
After an attack in her home, Chylka is missing important documents.
A potential terrorist is arrested and Chylka is tasked with defending a hopeless case.