Extras
Kordian’s addiction begins to take over his life. Chylka is given an ultimatum.
Langer attacks Chylka, with tragic consequences. Then Chylka confronts Zelazny.
Chylka is forced to turn to the very last person she’d ever ask for help.
Kordian is in prison, and there’s a very strong case against him.
Chylka finds evidence that a man in jail for killing four children could not have done it.
After undermining a judge in court, Kordian is arrested.
Chylka demands the judge be removed when she finds evidence of him at a right-wing rally.
After his acquittal, Fahad looks to fulfil his plans as his ex-lawyers switch sides.
After an attack in her home, Chylka is missing important documents.
A potential terrorist is arrested and Chylka is tasked with defending a hopeless case.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Defence Season 5
-
The Defence Season 4
-
The Defence Season 3
-
The Defence Season 2
-
The Defence Season 1
Kordian’s addiction begins to take over his life. Chylka is given an ultimatum.
Langer attacks Chylka, with tragic consequences. Then Chylka confronts Zelazny.
Chylka is forced to turn to the very last person she’d ever ask for help.
Chylka finds evidence that a man in jail for killing four children could not have done it.
Kordian is in prison, and there’s a very strong case against him.
After winning the settlement, Robert goes missing and it looks like foul play.
Chylka has gone too far. Kordian and Szczerbinkski struggle to help her.
After an attack in her home, Chylka is missing important documents.
A potential terrorist is arrested and Chylka is tasked with defending a hopeless case.
Chylka admits something very personal to Kordian.