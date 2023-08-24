Extras
Kordian’s addiction begins to take over his life. Chylka is given an ultimatum.
Chylka is forced to turn to the very last person she’d ever ask for help.
Chylka finds evidence that a man in jail for killing four children could not have done it.
Kordian is in prison, and there’s a very strong case against him.
After winning the settlement, Robert goes missing and it looks like foul play.
Chylka has gone too far. Kordian and Szczerbinkski struggle to help her.
After an attack in her home, Chylka is missing important documents.
A potential terrorist is arrested and Chylka is tasked with defending a hopeless case.
Chylka admits something very personal to Kordian.
