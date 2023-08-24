100 WVIA Way
The Defence

Episode 2

Season 5 Episode 2 | 42m 36s

Kordian is in prison, and there’s a very strong case against him.

Aired: 09/14/23
Watch 43:55
The Defence
Episode 1
Chylka finds evidence that a man in jail for killing four children could not have done it.
Episode: S5 E1 | 43:55
Watch 41:05
The Defence
Episode 4
Kordian’s addiction begins to take over his life. Chylka is given an ultimatum.
Episode: S5 E4 | 41:05
Watch 44:17
The Defence
Episode 6
Langer attacks Chylka, with tragic consequences. Then Chylka confronts Zelazny.
Episode: S5 E6 | 44:17
Watch 40:45
The Defence
Episode 5
Chylka and Kordian take a closer look at Baumann’s past.
Episode: S5 E5 | 40:45
Watch 42:09
The Defence
Episode 3
Chylka is forced to turn to the very last person she’d ever ask for help.
Episode: S5 E3 | 42:09
Watch 44:02
The Defence
Episode 4
After undermining a judge in court, Kordian is arrested.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:02
Watch 42:10
The Defence
Episode 5
Chylka demands the judge be removed when she finds evidence of him at a right-wing rally.
Episode: S4 E5 | 42:10
Watch 43:37
The Defence
Episode 6
After his acquittal, Fahad looks to fulfil his plans as his ex-lawyers switch sides.
Episode: S4 E6 | 43:37
Watch 42:20
The Defence
Episode 3
After an attack in her home, Chylka is missing important documents.
Episode: S4 E3 | 42:20
Watch 43:12
The Defence
Episode 1
A potential terrorist is arrested and Chylka is tasked with defending a hopeless case.
Episode: S4 E1 | 43:12
