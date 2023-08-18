100 WVIA Way
Design Squad

Band Cam (Ep. 209)

Season 2 Episode 9 | 26m 30s

There's nothing like the World Music rhythms of Zili Misik to send the Design Squad teams into an artistic groove. The teams must create remote control camera systems that will film the band live in concert. Here's the catch: they must cover the concert from the air!

Aired: 05/27/08 | Expires: 10/18/24
Extras
Watch 5:54
Design Squad
Seed Launching Backpack
Kid engineering Amiyr wants his community to have more pollinator-friendly plants!
Clip: 5:54
Watch 6:23
Design Squad
Backyard Water Table
Nate builds a water play table that circulates water for his sons to play in!
Clip: 6:23
Watch 5:51
Design Squad
Fashion Sun Shield
Cousins Sita and Krishna invent a belt that keeps the body cool in the heat.
Clip: 5:51
Watch 4:50
Design Squad
Water-Saving Toilet
Kid engineer Mehaa found a better way to flush toilets using recycled water!
Clip: 4:50
Watch 4:55
Design Squad
Garbage Sorter & Squirrel Shoes
Two kid engineers build inventions to help the environment!
Clip: 4:55
Watch 6:16
Design Squad
Whale-Saving Crab Pot
Nate teams up with kid engineer Hannah to invent a better crab pot.
Clip: 6:16
Watch 6:45
Design Squad
Kid Engineer: Upcycled Art Station
Kid engineer Owen uses old furniture to make new inventions!
Clip: 6:45
Watch 4:05
Design Squad
Kid Engineer: Underwater R.O.V.
Kid engineer Anna invented an underwater remotely operating vehicle (R.O.V.).
Clip: 4:05
Watch 4:37
Design Squad
Kid Engineer: Compost Heater
Kid engineer Andrea explains how to use compost to heat a greenhouse!
Clip: 4:37
Watch 5:29
Design Squad
Nate Recycles: Stomp Rockets
Watch as Nate, Grace and Ruby build their own stomp rockets using recycled materials!
Clip: 5:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Design Squad Season 4
  • Design Squad Season 3
  • Design Squad Season 2
  • Design Squad Season 1
Watch 28:26
Design Squad
Trash to Treasure (Ep. 410)
DSN asks kids to reuse and re-engineer everyday materials into the next big invention.
Episode: S4 E10 | 28:26
Watch 27:41
Design Squad
One Giant Leap Part 2 (Ep. 409)
Team One Giant Leap competes in the 2010 Red Bull Flugtag competition.
Episode: S4 E9 | 27:41
Watch 27:40
Design Squad
One Giant Leap Part 1 (Ep. 408)
Judy and Adam invite Felipe to compete in the 2010 Red Bull Flugtag competition.
Episode: S4 E8 | 27:40
Watch 27:41
Design Squad
DIY Playground (Ep. 407)
Judy and Adam journey to the northern mountains of Nicaragua.
Episode: S4 E7 | 27:41
Watch 27:40
Design Squad
Musical Bike (Ep. 406)
Judy and Adam meet Beatriz to help her combine her passion for music and bike building.
Episode: S4 E6 | 27:40
Watch 27:53
Design Squad
A Cut Above Part 2 (Ep. 405)
Eduarda and Juan's dreams come true when a famous fashion designer challenges them.
Episode: S4 E5 | 27:53
Watch 27:55
Design Squad
A Cut Above Part 1 (Ep. 404)
Judy and Adam travel to New York City.
Episode: S4 E4 | 27:55
Watch 27:41
Design Squad
Garden-to-Go (Ep. 403)
Meet Mariam and Bert, two young members of Global Generation.
Episode: S4 E3 | 27:41
Watch 27:42
Design Squad
It's Alive! (Ep. 402)
Judy and Adam join forces with a young pastry chef to create the cake of her dreams.
Episode: S4 E2 | 27:42
Watch 27:40
Design Squad
Apache Skateboarders (Ep. 401)
Design Squad builds a skateboarding street course.
Episode: S4 E1 | 27:40