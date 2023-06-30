100 WVIA Way
Design Squad

Hockey Net Target (Ep. 211)

Season 2 Episode 11 | 25m 26s

They shoot, they score! Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Lashoff challenges the teams to build remote-controlled hockey net targets.

Aired: 06/10/08 | Expires: 10/18/24
Watch 28:26
Design Squad
Trash to Treasure (Ep. 410)
DSN asks kids to reuse and re-engineer everyday materials into the next big invention.
Episode: S4 E10 | 28:26
Watch 27:41
Design Squad
One Giant Leap Part 2 (Ep. 409)
Team One Giant Leap competes in the 2010 Red Bull Flugtag competition.
Episode: S4 E9 | 27:41
Watch 27:40
Design Squad
One Giant Leap Part 1 (Ep. 408)
Judy and Adam invite Felipe to compete in the 2010 Red Bull Flugtag competition.
Episode: S4 E8 | 27:40
Watch 27:41
Design Squad
DIY Playground (Ep. 407)
Judy and Adam journey to the northern mountains of Nicaragua.
Episode: S4 E7 | 27:41
Watch 27:40
Design Squad
Musical Bike (Ep. 406)
Judy and Adam meet Beatriz to help her combine her passion for music and bike building.
Episode: S4 E6 | 27:40
Watch 27:53
Design Squad
A Cut Above Part 2 (Ep. 405)
Eduarda and Juan's dreams come true when a famous fashion designer challenges them.
Episode: S4 E5 | 27:53
Watch 27:55
Design Squad
A Cut Above Part 1 (Ep. 404)
Judy and Adam travel to New York City.
Episode: S4 E4 | 27:55
Watch 27:41
Design Squad
Garden-to-Go (Ep. 403)
Meet Mariam and Bert, two young members of Global Generation.
Episode: S4 E3 | 27:41
Watch 27:42
Design Squad
It's Alive! (Ep. 402)
Judy and Adam join forces with a young pastry chef to create the cake of her dreams.
Episode: S4 E2 | 27:42
Watch 27:40
Design Squad
Apache Skateboarders (Ep. 401)
Design Squad builds a skateboarding street course.
Episode: S4 E1 | 27:40