100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

Jon Bon Jovi – Musician. Location: New Jersey

Season 4 Episode 405 | 26m 46s

Jon Bon Jovi of Grammy award-winning rock band, Bon Jovi, has performed more than 2,700 concerts in over 50 countries for more than 34 million fans. After a lifetime of being a true rockstar, his work has led him to philanthropic efforts in his home state of New Jersey. Over a meal at Soul Kitchen, he shares the hard-earned wisdom of a life on stage and how his journey has truly come full circle.

Aired: 01/12/22 | Expires: 01/12/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Fawn Weaver. Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest
Fawn Weaver, the first African-American woman to lead a major spirits brand.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Lindsey Vonn. Athlete.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Simon Sinek. Author and Speaker
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Bethany Hamilton - Professional Surfer.
Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Chris Voss. FBI Hostage Negotiator.
Former FBI Hostage negotiator and CEO The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Robert Reffkin, CEO and Founder, Compass
Robert Reffkin, one of the country’s youngest black billionaires.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
LeVar Burton. Actor and Executive Producer.
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Ron Finley. Master Gardener.
Ron Finley, master gardener and Founder of The Ron Finley Project.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Elizabeth Smart. Founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.
Child safety advocate and passionate activist for children, Elizabeth Smart.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 5
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 4
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 3
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 2
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 1
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
LeVar Burton. Actor and Executive Producer.
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Elizabeth Smart. Founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.
Child safety advocate and passionate activist for children, Elizabeth Smart.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Lindsey Vonn. Athlete.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Simon Sinek. Author and Speaker
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Ron Finley. Master Gardener.
Ron Finley, master gardener and Founder of The Ron Finley Project.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Bethany Hamilton - Professional Surfer.
Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Chris Voss. FBI Hostage Negotiator.
Former FBI Hostage negotiator and CEO The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Robert Reffkin, CEO and Founder, Compass
Robert Reffkin, one of the country’s youngest black billionaires.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Fawn Weaver. Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest
Fawn Weaver, the first African-American woman to lead a major spirits brand.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46