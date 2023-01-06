Lindsey Vonn. Athlete.

Extras
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Fawn Weaver, the first African-American woman to lead a major spirits brand.
Robert Reffkin, one of the country’s youngest black billionaires.
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
Ron Finley, master gardener and Founder of The Ron Finley Project.
Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack.
Former FBI Hostage negotiator and CEO The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss.
Child safety advocate and passionate activist for children, Elizabeth Smart.
Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, or "Jet Set Sarah, shares her unique way of seeing the world.
Famous entrepreneur Richard Branson talks about his success and what motivates him today.
Documentarian Ken Burns talks about expansive career in documentary filmmaking.
A powerhouse in American business, Bozoma St. John shares her start in Ghana to present.
Olympic Gold medalist and athlete Allyson Felix's story of making something from nothing.
