100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

Alice Walton

Season 7 Episode 701 | 26m 46s

Alice Walton, named “the world’s richest woman," has used her wealth for philanthropic endeavors but it wasn't until she really leaned into her personal passion that things changed. On November 11, 2011, Alice opened the Crystal Bridges Art Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas, bringing art to a corner of the world that had never seen anything like it. At restaurant Eleven, Alice shares her story.

Aired: 04/30/25 | Expires: 04/30/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Fawn Weaver. Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest. Location: Nashville TN
Fawn Weaver, the first African-American woman to lead a major spirits brand.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Lindsey Vonn. Athlete. Location: Miami, FL.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code Location: The Well in NYC
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Simon Sinek. Author and Speaker. Location: Venice, California
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Bethany Hamilton - Professional Surfer. Location: Hanalei, Kauai
Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Chris Voss. FBI Hostage Negotiator. Location: Arlington, Virginia
Former FBI Hostage negotiator and CEO The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Robert Reffkin, CEO and Founder, Compass. Location: Shabu Tatsu in NYC
Robert Reffkin, one of the country’s youngest black billionaires.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
LeVar Burton, Actor and Executive Producer Location: Sherman Oaks, California
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Ron Finley, Master Gardener Location: Alta Adams in Los Angeles
Ron Finley, master gardener and Founder of The Ron Finley Project.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Elizabeth Smart, Founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation in Park City, Utah
Child safety advocate and passionate activist for children, Elizabeth Smart.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 7
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 6
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 5
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 4
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 3
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 2
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 1
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Eva Longoria
Actress Eva Longoria shares how she uses fame to empower Latina women in America.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran talks about her rise becoming "Queen of New York City real estate."
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
J.R. Martinez
Veteran, actor, and burn survivor J.R. Martinez's lesson of inspiration to help others.
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Jamie Kern Lima, Founder, IT Cosmetics
Founder of beauty company, IT Cosmetics, Jamie Kern Lima talks about her rise to the top.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Jeni Britton, CEO and Founder, Jeni’s Ice Cream
Jeni Briton shares her story turning her ice cream company into a crowd favorite.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Author, Professor and Television Host
Historian and TV host, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, talks about Finding Your Roots and more.
Episode: S6 E607 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Jewel, Musician
Singer and songwriter Jewel talks about her upbringing in Alaska and her journey to fame.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Ken Burns, Documentarian
Documentarian Ken Burns talks about expansive career in documentary filmmaking.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin
Famous entrepreneur Richard Branson talks about his success and what motivates him today.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Bozoma Saint John, Businesswoman and Author
A powerhouse in American business, Bozoma St. John shares her start in Ghana to present.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46