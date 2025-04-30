Eva Longoria

Extras
Fawn Weaver, the first African-American woman to lead a major spirits brand.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time.
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack.
Former FBI Hostage negotiator and CEO The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss.
Robert Reffkin, one of the country’s youngest black billionaires.
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
Ron Finley, master gardener and Founder of The Ron Finley Project.
Child safety advocate and passionate activist for children, Elizabeth Smart.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 7
-
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 6
-
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 5
-
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 4
-
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 3
-
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 2
-
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 1
Veteran, actor, and burn survivor J.R. Martinez's lesson of inspiration to help others.
Barbara Corcoran talks about her rise becoming "Queen of New York City real estate."
Named "the world's richest woman," Alice Walton shares her love for art and rural America.
Founder of beauty company, IT Cosmetics, Jamie Kern Lima talks about her rise to the top.
Jeni Briton shares her story turning her ice cream company into a crowd favorite.
Historian and TV host, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, talks about Finding Your Roots and more.
Singer and songwriter Jewel talks about her upbringing in Alaska and her journey to fame.
Documentarian Ken Burns talks about expansive career in documentary filmmaking.
Famous entrepreneur Richard Branson talks about his success and what motivates him today.
A powerhouse in American business, Bozoma St. John shares her start in Ghana to present.