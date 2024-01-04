The Burrowers/Shiny's Sea Shells

The Pteranodon family rides the Dinosaur Train to meet a family of amazing, burrowing dinosaurs that live in holes and put on a “Cirque de Soleil” kind of acrobatic show every evening! / Shiny, with help from Buddy, Tiny and Don, looks for the shiniest sea shells she can find, but ends up making a new friend named Henry, a hermit crab who lives in his own shell on the beach at the Big Pond.