The Amazing Michelinoceras Brothers/Dads' Day Out

The Pteranodon family takes the train under the sea to meet two backwards-bounding brothers named Max and Mitch Michelinoceras who are mollusks from the Triassic period. / Buddy, Tiny, and Mr. Pteranodon join Annie, Leroy, and their dads for a Dads’ Day at the Big Pond. It’s all fun and games until it starts to rain, and they take cover in a cave they’ve never noticed before.