Best Ever Babysitter/Plant a Tree

Keira Chirostenotes babysits the Pteranodon kids while Mr. and Mrs. Pteranodon go out for dinner. Keira shows the kids that a dead log's decomposition provides food and shelter for many creatures. / Grandma and Grandpa show the Pteranodon kids how tall sycamore trees can grow. Then, Grandma and Grandpa help the kids plant sycamore saplings of their own.