Dinosaur Big City Part 3/Dinosaur Big City Part 4

Buddy and the family explore Laramidia, the Dinosaur Big City. At the Theropod Convention, our kids reunite with Annie Tyrannosaurus and her parents Dolores and Boris, and they all meet the multi-horned mayor, Mayor Kosmoceratops! / Buddy and Tiny help King Cryolophosaurus overcome his fear of performing in front of his biggest audience ever, and he he sings his new song, "Whole Lotta Theropods."