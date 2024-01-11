Have You Heard About the Herd?/Jess Hesperornis

Buddy, Tiny, and Mom visit the Cretaceous Picnic Grounds. They meet Ernie Einiosaurus, who shows them what it’s like to live in a herd of horned Ceratopsians. / The Pteranodons venture to the Big Pond to find out if dinosaurs can live in the water. Their quandaries are quenched when they meet Jess Hesperornis, a water-dwelling dinosaur.