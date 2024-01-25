Long Claws/Tank's Sleep Over

Buddy, Tiny and Mom make a play date with Petey Peteinosaurus to ride the Dinosaur Train to meet Arlene Archeopteryx, a bird from the family of the oldest birds ever! The kids are excited to learn that Arlene is both a bird and a dinosaur. / Tank has a sleep over with Buddy, Tiny, Shiny and Don. Once it's bedtime, Tank realizes his bedtime routine is different from the pteranodon crew's routine.