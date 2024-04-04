One Big Frog/Caving with Vlad

Dad takes the kids on the Dinosaur Train to find the biggest frog ever, the legendary Beelzebufo. The kids are surprised to find that Benny Beelzebufo isn't nearly as large (or mean) as they'd imagined, but he is definitely the biggest frog they've ever seen! / The Pteranodon family visits their nocturnal friend, Vlad Volaticotherium, who wants to take them caving!